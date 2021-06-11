New nonstop flights now offered from KCI to popular vacation destinations

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — If you’re hoping to take a vacation, there’s new reasons to get away in Kansas City.

Several airlines are now offering new nonstop flights out of Kansas City International Airport.

The new routes were announced Thursday by both American and Southwest airlines.

Starting in November, Southwest will fly you non-stop to Cancun. American Airlines is launching daily flights to Austin, Texas on Sept. 8 and a second flight on Nov. 2.

On Wednesday, Spirit Airlines launched a second daily flight between KCI and Las Vegas.

