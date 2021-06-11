Teen shot in the stomach after trying to steal a tip jar from a restaurant

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A teen was shot in the stomach Thursday after trying to steal a tip jar and assaulting a customer at a south St. Louis City restaurant.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a customer intervened when the teen was stealing Utah Station’s tip jar after 4 p.m. Police said the teen assaulted the customer and then someone else shot the 17-year-old in the stomach.

It’s still unclear if the shooter is tied to the Benton Park restaurant or not. News 4 called the restaurant but they refused to comment. They did say the restaurant will be closed for the rest of the day.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooter was taken into custody. No other information was released.

