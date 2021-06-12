Buddy system: Volunteers lean on each other as they support charity

National-World

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — Behind the scenes of a Transylvania County nonprofit, sometimes friends help friends do good.

Every morning, Sharing House in Brevard relies on a touching buddy system.

United by a single mission, volunteers Sherry Curro and Eddie Brown work as a team. We salute both of them as our News 13 Persons of the Week.

They support each other, as they support the cause.

“If you be good to her, she’ll be good to you; that’s just the way we work!” Brown said, with Curro laughing in the background.

For three years, they’ve partnered to make sure struggling families have a source of clothing year-round.

“Yeah, I like sorting through clothes,” Brown said. “If they’re summer, that’s what we’re putting out now — summer clothes.”

Eddie has a developmental disability; Sherry works with Mountain Area Community Services, helping him with whatever he needs during the course of the day.

She also makes sure he spends his time in meaningful ways that fulfill him.

“Because it gets him out in the community, and he can interact with other people,” she told News 13. “Oh my God, you couldn’t ask for a better person.”

“I like helping people,” said Brown.

Each morning is unpredictable and uplifting as they pore through donated items. Sometimes, a bag of clothing yields a huge stuffed animal.

While News 13 was there, Eddie found a giant plush chicken.

“What the heck is that?” he said.

“You never know what you’re going to pull out of these bags!” Sherry marveled.

“Nope, you don’t!” Eddie agreed.

Once they sort the clothes, they push them on a cart outside, where folks take what they need.

They then repeat their steps all over again because the cycle of need is never-ending.

“They go away with a smile on their face, and it really means a lot,” Sherry said.

“Yep, sure does,” Eddie said.

“It makes him feel really good that he’s helping the community,” said Sherry.

She was diagnosed with cancer last year. Even when she doesn’t feel her best, she finds a sense of purpose alongside Eddie.

“It just makes me feel good to come here every morning,” she said.

Their special bond helps them both through hard days. Along the way, they feel good about how they spend their time spent together.

“Doing things for people that I know,” Eddie said of his volunteer work.

“Eddie, that’s the way we roll,” Sherry said.

