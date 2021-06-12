Man drowns, another taken to a hospital in water rescue

National-World

BYRNES MILL, Missouri (KMOV) — A man drowned in the Big River and another was taken to a hospital Friday.

The High Ridge Fire District said teams were sent to Byrnes Mill City Park on Byrnes Mill Road for a water rescue on the Big River. Crews said a woman said her brother got caught in the undertow of the river and got swept away. Another person went in to try to get the man and then had to be rescued and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Divers searched the water and found the man’s body six minutes later. Byrnes Mill is south of High Ridge. This is the fifth drowning in the St. Louis region so far this year. Three of the victims were under 18.

