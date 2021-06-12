Sheriff’s office warns of prolific identity thief

National-World

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning local businesses of a “prolific” identity thief. Anatoly V, Kutsar, 38, has been the subject of several investigations by the sheriff’s office since February.

In March, a search warrant at Kutsar’s home revealed nearly 20 identification cards from Washington, Oregon, Texas and Florida. All with Kutsar’s image and various names of victims of identity theft.

On Friday, Kutsar bought a $36,000 Dodge Charger from a local car dealership using a stolen identity. The vehicle has been recovered. When detectives attempted to apprehend him, Kutsar fled the scene in a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima with Washington plate BWC5287.

Kutsar is wanted on several felony crimes and has an active felony warrant for his arrest. Anyone with knowledge of his location is asked to call 911.

