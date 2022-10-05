Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

UPDATE: The suspected North Korean ballistic missile likely flew over Japan, according to Japan's prime minister's office.



If confirmed, this would mark the second time a DPRK projectile has overflown the island nation this week, following North Korea's missile test on Tuesday. — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) October 5, 2022

Thursday’s launch came two days after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Foreign experts said the missile fired Tuesday involved an intermediate-range weapon capable of reaching the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond.

The North’s flurry of weapons tests in recent days came after the United States staged military drills with South Korea and Japan in the waters off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast. North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal.