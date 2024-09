Originally Published: 28 SEP 24 04:10 ET

By Mick Krever, CNN

Tel Aviv (CNN) — The Israeli military claims that Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of Hezbollah, was killed in Friday’s airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hezbollah has not yet commented.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

