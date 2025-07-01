Jury reaches partial verdict in Diddy case, but judge won’t accept it

ByAaron Katersky and Mason Leib

Last Updated: July 1, 2025, 1:50 PM PDT

The jury has reached a partial verdict in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to ABC News.

The jury has reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4, 5, which are: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion (for one victim); Transportation to Engage in Prostitution (for one victim); Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion (for a second victim); and Transportation to Engage in Prostitution (for a second victim).

The note said they are unable to reach a verdict on the racketeering conspiracy count.

According to the note from the jury, there are "unpersuadable opinions" on both sides related to the racketeering conspiracy count.

Judge Arun Subramanian said he will not take a partial verdict.

Once the lawyers work out the language, the judge will call the jurors into the courtroom and instruct them to keep deliberating.

Both sides asked the judge to do this, and the judge agreed.

No verdict is being read now.

It is not yet clear whether jurors will continue deliberating tonight or whether they will opt to go home for the day.