At least 16 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts

By Ehsan Popalzai, Mahsoud Popalzai and Mia Alberti

At least 16 people were wounded in two blasts at a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday.

It was unclear if there were fatalities in the blasts at the Daoud Khan Military hospital, a teaching facility near the Afghan capital’s diplomatic quarter. Taliban officials said special forces have arrived at the scene.

A doctor treating incoming patients at the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan civlian hospital said seven injured people had come in so far. All were male, two of them were in critical condition, he said. He said he did not know if the patients from the nearby military hospital hit in the blasts were visitors, medical personnel or patients.

In addition, the humanitarian NGO “Emergency” tweeted that nine injured were brought to its hospital in Kabul.

The Daoud Khan Military hospital has been targeted before. In 2011, suicide bombers linked to the Taliban blew themselves up inside the facility, killing six people and injuring 26 others.

In 2017, gunmen disguised as medical personnel stormed the hospital, killing at least 30 people during a six-hour siege that ended when Afghan security forces killed the attackers. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack.

Afghanistan has been embroiled in crisis since the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August. Billions of dollars in assistance were halted and the international community has warned that the country would soon collapse into chaos.

Last Friday, three guests were shot dead at a wedding reception in eastern Afghanistan, apparently because music was being played.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.