Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai climbs to at least 75 people in the Philippines

By Jinky Jorgio in Manila and Akanksha Sharma, CNN

The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai has climbed to at least 75 people, local officials reported Saturday, after the storm wreaked havoc across the Philippines late last week.

Search and rescue operations continued over the weekend after Rai, the 15th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, made landfall Thursday on Siargao Island, a popular tourist and surfing destination on the central east coast.

In the worst-hit Bohol Province, at least 49 people had been reported dead, according to Governor Arthur Yap.

Elsewhere, another 13 people died in Cebu Province, said David Tumulak, a councilor. Collapsing roofs and walls caused most of the deaths, he said, adding that the overall toll may rise as clearing operations continue.

And 13 people died in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental province, said Police Chief Maj. James Latayon.

The official death toll however remains at 31, according to affiliate CNN Philippines, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The storm, locally known as Odette, which had initially packed winds of up to 260 kilometers per hour (160 miles per hour) with gusts over 300 kilometers per hour (185 miles per hour), later moved west bringing with it heavy rain and widespread flooding.

The estimated cost of damage is $4.2 million (PHP213.9 million), according to state news agency PNA.

Around 332,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, a spokesperson from country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.