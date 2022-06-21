At least 250 people feared dead after magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

At least 255 people are feared dead and hundreds more wounded after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan Wednesday, according to state-run news agency Bakhtar.

The earthquake hit at 1:24 a.m. about 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, which lies close to the country’s border with Pakistan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake registered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS.

Casualties were reported in the Barmal, Zirok, Nika and Giyan districts of Paktika province, with more than 500 injured, according to Bakhtar. CNN is unable to independently confirm Bakhtar’s reporting.

USGS assigned the quake a yellow alert level, indicating some casualties are possible and that the impact should be relatively localized. Full casualty figures are not yet clear.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said its teams were on the ground for emergency response, including providing medicine, trauma services and conducting needs assessments.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.