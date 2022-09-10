16 killed, ‘entire villages buried’ as magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

By Jake Kwon, CNN

At least 16 people have been killed after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, according to the Australian Red Cross.

The death toll is “expected to rise dramatically as reports come in of entire villages buried under landslides,” a statement from the Red Cross said, adding that there has been widespread damage, “with concrete roads destroyed and bridges snapped.”

“Essential services such as power and communications were cut, with further landslides expected as heavy rains continued to fall overnight,” the statement said.

The quake, with a depth of 90 kilometers (roughly 56 miles), struck near the town of Kainantu Sunday morning, according to the the US Geological Survey.

The town has a population of roughly 8,500 people, the agency reported.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center had initially said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers (roughly 621 miles) along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, but later said there was no longer was a threat.

