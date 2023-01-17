Nobel laureate Maria Ressa cleared by Philippine court of tax evasion

By Heather Chen, Kathleen Magramo and Angus Watson, CNN

A Philippine court on Wednesday acquitted Nobel laureate Maria Ressa of tax evasion, ending a raft of legal hearings against the veteran Filipino-American journalist that she says were politically motivated.

Ressa, CEO and founder of news site Rappler and a former CNN bureau chief, was cleared of four counts of tax violations filed in 2018 by former President Rodrigo Duterte’s government, an official from the Court of Tax Appeals confirmed to CNN.

“Today, facts win, truth wins, justice wins,” Ressa, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, said Wednesday outside the court in Manila.

“These charges were politically motivated,” she added, calling them, “A brazen abuse of power and meant to stop journalists from doing their jobs.”

Ressa won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression in the Philippines. She founded Rappler in 2012 and it gained prominence for its unflinching coverage of Duterte and his brutal “war on drugs.”

She has been engulfed in legal battles in recent years and previously claimed she had been targeted because of her news site’s critical reports on Duterte.

And her legal battles are not over.

She still faces one outstanding tax case against her and has also lodged an appeal with the Philippine Supreme Court in a bid to overturn her 2020 conviction for cyber libel.

Meanwhile, Rappler is still fighting a 2018 government order to shut down after the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (PSEC) in June last year upheld its earlier ruling to revoke the news site’s operating license.

Hold The Line, an advocacy group formed in support of Ressa, welcomed the verdicts Wednesday and called for all pending cases against her to to be closed.

“Rappler and Ressa have maintained their innocence and will continue to hold the line in defense of press freedom in the Philippines as they fight a barrage of pending cases designed to silence their reporting,” the group said in a statement.

“We hope we are seeing the beginning of an end to the previous administration’s strategy to instrumentalize the courts as a means to undermine independent news organizations and damage journalists’ credibility.

This is a breaking story. More to come …

