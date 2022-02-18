Two passengers trapped as fire breaks out on Greek ferry

By Jake Kwon, Josh Pennington, Chris Liakos and Sara Spary, CNN

Rescue operations are underway to free two people trapped on a ferry in Greece after it caught fire, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of passengers and crew, the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Friday.

The Euroferry Olympia ship had 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board, according to a Coast Guard statement.

There have been no immediate reports of deaths or severe injuries.

The ship was sailing under the Italian flag and was northeast of the island of Ereikousa, close to Corfu, when the fire broke out.

It was en route from Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece to Brindisi in southern Italy.

The Coast Guard received a call about the fire on the ship around 4:30am local time.

According to Reuters, most of the passengers boarded rescue vessels and were taken to the neighboring island of Corfu.

In a press release Friday, the Hellenic Coast Guard said registration and identification of the rescued passengers was underway.

A video published on the Greek news website Proto Thema showed the 600-foot (183-meter) ferry engulfed in flames amid plumes of smoke. “May Day” was blasting from the speakers.

A spokesperson for Grimaldi Lines, owner of the Euroferry Olympia, told Reuters that while the cause of the fire was under investigation there were indications it started within the ship’s hold.

Greek public broadcaster ERT showed live pictures of boats carrying passengers arriving at the port of Corfu.

Speaking on ERT, Corfu Hospital Director Leonidas Roubatis confirmed that three passengers with light injuries had been brought in as a precaution, and that an infant was also expected to be examined as a precaution.

In 2014, 10 people were killed when a car ferry carrying 466 passengers and crew caught fire while sailing from Greece to Italy.

