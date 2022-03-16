Kyiv under heavy attack as Ukraine and Russia say negotiations indicate progress

By Ivana Kottasová, Olga Voitovich, Paul P. Murphy, Antonia Mortensen, Clare Foran, Niamh Kennedy and Jeevan Ravindran, CNN

Ukrainians face an increasingly desperate situation on the ground as Russian forces hit the capital and fresh targets across the country, despite both nations acknowledging signs of progress in ongoing negotiations.

Kyiv has come under increased attack, with two people injured in the shelling of a 12-story residential building early Wednesday. Fires were set off on several floors, and a neighboring nine-story building was also damaged in the attack, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said in a statement.

The attack came a day after at least four residential buildings in Kyiv were hit by strikes, killing four people. The residential areas to the east, north and west of the city center were hit by shelling within an hour of each other. And at least 10 people queueing for bread were killed when Russian forces shelled the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, a local officiak, Vyacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian television.

Chaus said the attack was indicative of Russia’s use of indirect fire against civilians. “This is not the first such incoming shell [in the city], nor is it the first shelling of civilians by the enemy. The Russians are shelling and destroying mostly civilian infrastructure in the city of Chernihiv and other cities in the region,” he said.

A 35-hour curfew that began at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday is currently in place across the capital. It is scheduled to end at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Residents will be prohibited from leaving their homes without special permits during the curfew, the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said, adding that people will still be able to leave to go into bomb shelters.

Satellite images taken on Monday revealed that just 24 miles (38 kilometers) northwest of central Kyiv, nearly every single house on the northwestern side of the village of Moschun has sustained significant damage.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia’s negotiating position in talks between the two countries was becoming “more realistic,” and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggestedssssss there was “a certain hope for reaching a compromise.”

Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with European Union leaders in Kyiv on Tuesday “to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” a Polish government spokesperson said.

Deteriorating situation in ‘hell’ of Mariupol

On Wednesday, more than 3,000 cars transporting evacuees from the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol arrived in the central Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said on his Telegram channel. Among the arrivals given shelter in the city were 772 children, he said.

However, Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia for the first time on Wednesday. Starukh said on his Telegram channel that the railway station and the area around the botanical garden were struck. No casualties were recorded. Separately, the southern command of the Ukrainian armed forces said the damage had probably been done by two missiles, but one didn’t explode.

Conditions in Mariupol are “unbearable” and “just hell,” residents who fled the city told CNN, as shocking drone footage and satellite photos show the utter devastation wrought by the Russian bombardment.

About 350,000 people are trapped in Mariupol and as many as 2,500 civilians have died, Ukrainian officials estimate. Those who remain are without electricity, water and heat. One woman who managed to escape said she had spent two weeks in a basement with about 60 others. Another woman said she let 17 people shelter in her house after their homes were destroyed, and cooked soup in her garden using rainwater. She described shells flying overhead “around the clock.”

For weeks, there has been a failure to establish safe corridors to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, which has been besieged since March 1. However, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said about 20,000 people managed to leave on Tuesday.

A Ukrainian official, Pavlo Kyrylenko, accused Russian troops of holding people captive at a Mariupol hospital on Tuesday, and the city’s deputy mayor, Sergei Orlov, also said the hospital was occupied by Russian troops. Kyrylenko said a hospital employee told him staff and patients were staying in the basement, where the sick and injured continued to be treated.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies Monday showed the extent of the damage in Mariupol, including homes smoldering after apparently suffering Russian strikes, a destroyed apartment complex and rising plumes of thick smoke.

Signs of progress in talks

In a televised statement Wednesday, Zelensky said Russia’s negotiating position in talks with Ukraine was becoming “more realistic,” but he stressed the need for his country to “keep fighting.”

Zelensky emphasized the importance of persevering with the talks as “any war must end in agreement,” but added that “we need more time to achieve decisions that serve the interests of Ukraine.”

“The negotiations are difficult for obvious reasons, but nonetheless there is a certain hope for reaching a compromise,” Russia’s Lavrov said Wednesday in a televised interview to Russian media outlet RBK.

Lavrov also said negotiations are underway on humanitarian issues, on the situation on the ground in terms of hostilities, and on political settlement. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin hadn’t spoken to his US counterpart, Joe Biden, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, but contact between the two leaders can resume if necessary.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation, was quoted Wednesday as saying the talks were “difficult” and “slow,” and that Moscow’s objectives in negotiations with Ukraine have not changed.

Medinsky was quoted by state media RIA Novosti on Wednesday as saying Moscow wants a “peaceful, free, independent and neutral” Ukraine. He added that the country should not be a member of NATO or any military bloc.

On Tuesday, Zelensky appeared to shift away from his previous demand for NATO membership for Ukraine, saying, “for years we have been hearing about how the door is supposedly open (to NATO membership) but now we hear that we cannot enter. And it is true, and it must be acknowledged.”

Zelensky addresses US Congress

Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech to members of Congress on Wednesday via videolink, receiving a bipartisan standing ovation both before and after his statement.

Showing a graphic video of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, Zelensky repeated his calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine and made references to Mount Rushmore, the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the White House does not support instituting a no-fly zone over Ukraine or supplying the Ukrainian Air Force with new fighter aircraft.

“In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more,” Zelensky said. “New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based.”

Ukraine destroys Russian helicopters

The Ukrainian military destroyed a number of Russian military helicopters at the Kherson International Airport in the south of the country Tuesday, satellite images from Planet Labs show.

A large black plume of smoke is seen rising from the airport in the image, with a number of helicopters on fire. It’s the most destructive known strike the Ukrainian military has conducted against Russian helicopters during the war, with at least three aircraft seen on fire, or destroyed, at the airport. Military vehicles seen near the airport were also hit.

Another image, taken by a drone hovering above the nearby village of Komyshany, also shows the large plume of smoke rising from the airport. CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the image.

On Monday, satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed a number of Russian military helicopters on the tarmac at Kherson’s International Airport. Dozens of military vehicles are also seen in the surrounding area.

