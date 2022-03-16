Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘on way home’ to UK after 6 years’ detention in Iran, British lawmaker says

By Niamh Kennedy, Adam Pourahmadi and Jack Guy, CNN

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker who has been held in Iran for almost six years, has been released and is at Tehran airport “on her way home,” UK Member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq told CNN on Wednesday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained at a Tehran airport in April 2016 following a vacation to see her family with her daughter.

She was accused of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the Iranian regime and was later convicted and sentenced to five years in jail.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, have repeatedly denied the espionage charges against her.

In April 2021 she was handed a second jail sentence and travel ban on charges of spreading propaganda against the regime, and lost an appeal on her case in October.

Iran’s state-run Press TV said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been handed over to the UK government, without providing any further details.

The country’s semi-official Fars news agency said that she was being transferred to Tehran’s international airport, Imam Khomenei, with a British negotiating team.

On Wednesday, Hojjat Kermani, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer, told CNN he does not want to comment on the latest developments for now.

He earlier told Reuters that Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another detained British-Iranian, Anousheh Ashouri, were “on their way to the airport in Tehran to leave Iran.”

On Wednesday, a campaign group which pushed for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release thanked Siddiq, the family’s member of parliament, for her work on the case.

“You have made a difference @TulipSiddiq! Thanks for all the amazing support you have given to #FreeNazanin over these 6 long years,” the group wrote on Twitter.

.Zaghari-Ratcliffe was given British diplomatic protection in 2019 and was designated a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International.

She undertook at least three hunger strikes during her detention, one of them in a desperate bid to seek medical treatment for lumps in her breasts and numbness in her limbs.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe has also carried out hunger strikes in solidarity with his wife.

The couple’s daughter, Gabriella, who was just 22 months old at the time of her mother’s arrest, is now almost eight.

In 2019, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s supporters said she was transferred to the mental ward of a hospital in Tehran and was being denied visits from her father.

In February 2020, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family said she believed she had contracted Covid-19 in Evin Prison outside Tehran.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

