14-year old Palestinian boy killed by Israeli forces amid further West Bank violence

By Abeer Salman, Hadas Gold, Amir Tal and Andrew Carey, CNN

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Husan, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, amid a series of violent incidents and clashes across the territory overnight.

The ministry named the boy as Qusai Hamamrah. The Israeli army said he threw a Molotov cocktail at soldiers. “IDF soldiers used live ammunition in order to stop the immediate threat, in accordance with the open fire regulations. A hit was identified. No IDF injuries were reported,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, a 20-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead during clashes in Silwad, the health ministry said. It named him as Omar Alyan and said he had been shot in the chest. At least five others were treated with injuries from live fire, the ministry reported. Video on social media showed significant unrest in Silwad Wednesday night, with hundreds of people throwing rocks at Israeli military vehicles driving through the town.

In a statement, Israeli security officials said its forces were carrying out operations in the area linked to their search for a 33-year-old member of Hamas who had escaped from a Palestinian Authority prison.

The Shin Bet statement said Maad Hamed — in prison for his role in a shooting attack that killed an Israeli man in 2015 — was arrested in the nearby village of Kobar. An undisclosed number of people in Silwad were also arrested on suspicion of “promoting terrorist activities.”

Meanwhile, in Jenin, in the north of the West Bank, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said. Israeli security forces have stepped-up operations in Jenin in recent days, following a series of four shooting attacks in Israeli towns and cities that killed 14 people. Two of the gunmen who carried out the attacks came from the Jenin area, Israeli officials say.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.