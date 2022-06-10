Students overpower suspect after stabbing at university in northwest Germany

By CNN’s Benjamin Brown

Students overpowered a man suspected of stabbing several people at Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences in the northwestern German city of Hamm, police said Friday.

Four people were injured in the incident, three women and one man, some of them seriously, said police. A 34-year-old male suspect was detained.

“Hamm Police has a major operation ongoing in the area of the Hamm-Lippstadt University. Several people were injured with a knife. The perpetrator has been detained. We are at the scene in numbers and ask you to avoid this area,” Hamm police said on their official Twitter account Friday.

The situation at Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences in the northwestern German city of Hamm was later declared safe following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Dortmund Police Department said it was unclear if the suspect is affiliated with the university.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.