American family among injured in Jerusalem shooting attack

At least eight people, including four US tourists, were wounded in a shooting attack targeting a bus near the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 am local time Sunday, police said that in a statement that a “terrorist armed with weapons shot at a bus and vehicles in a parking lot near the Old City of Jerusalem.

The four American tourists are members of a family who came from the United States on Wednesday, according to reports. The parents, son and daughter were shot near King David’s Tomb.

Five of the victims are mildly and moderately injured, according to emergency services.

Video on social media showed two ultra-Orthodox Jewish men lying on the ground apparently being treated for their injuries.

The family’s father was said to be in serious condition, sedated and on a respirator, while the mother was in moderate condition, Israeli media reported. Two Americans are being treated at the Hadassah Medical Center, with the other two at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, according to the hospitals.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem said they are “shocked and saddened” by the attack. They confirmed that US citizens were among the victims and that they were gathering more information.

“We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and we wish all of them a quick and full recovery,” the statement said.

The shooter fled the scene, with security forces, the Shin Bet and the IDF in pursuit. Police said a helicopter from the Israel Police’s aerial unit assisted in that search.

The suspect later turned himself into police. The weapon he carried with him was seized, according to a police spokesperson.

The suspect is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem, a security source told CNN.

He was not known for any terror related offenses, but had a criminal record and had spent time in prison, the security source told CNN.

The source said the suspect — whose identity has not been released — was born in 1996.

Police and forensic investigators have begun operations at the scene to investigate the attack, police said.

Sunday’s shooting comes after hostilities in Gaza last weekend left dozens of Palestinians dead. A ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was announced last Sunday.

