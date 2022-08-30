Many people feared trapped under multiple-story building collapse in Nigeria’s Kano State

By Sugam Pokharel, CNN

A multiple-story building has collapsed in the northwestern Nigerian city of Kano, leaving “many” people feared trapped inside, according to the local fire service.

The rescue operation is ongoing, the press office for Kano State’s Fire Service said.

Eight people have been rescued so far, according to Nura Abdullahi, the local coordinator for the country’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The building is located at a market, with several shops on the ground floor, he said.

“The building was under construction but the ground floor was occupied,” Abdullahi told CNN, adding that it is believed that people were shopping there when the building collapsed.

“We are not able to get a rough estimate of the number of people trapped inside,” he said.

This is a developing story. More to come….

