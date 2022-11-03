Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory

By Hadas Gold, CNN

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning Israel’s elections, the prime minister’s office announced Thursday, just under 48 hours after polls closed.

With nearly all votes counted, the latest projections suggest former prime minister Netanyahu and allied parties will take 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Lapid and his allies are projected to win 51.

Hadash/Taal, an Arab party that would not support either leader, is projected to win five.

President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations with politicians on forming a new government after results are officially certified on November 9, he said Wednesday.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

