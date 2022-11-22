One person dead after two explosions rock Jerusalem, Israeli police say

By Alex Stambaugh and Hadas Gold, CNN

Two explosions shook Jerusalem early Wednesday, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others in a suspected “combined terror attack,” according to an Israeli police spokesperson.

The first explosion occurred at a bus station near the entrance of Jerusalem at 7:06 a.m., injuring at least 11 people, including a person who later died, the spokesperson said.

After a second explosion almost half an hour later at the city’s Ramot junction, at 7:30 a.m., three people were evacuated with minor injuries, police added.

Initial investigations indicated that explosive devices were placed at both blast sites and a search is underway for suspects, the police spokesperson said.

After the first blast, two paramedics from Magen David Adom, Israel’s Red Cross affiliate, said they found two seriously injured people lying on the ground when they arrived at the scene.

“We were at the MDA station by the entrance to the city when we heard a large explosion,” they said. “We immediately headed to the scene in large numbers, including ambulances, MICUs (mobile intensive care units) and medicycles.”

“Two seriously wounded were lying nearby, a 16-year-old in the bus stop and a 45-year-old on the sidewalk.”

