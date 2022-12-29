Former Pope Benedict’s condition ‘serious’ but stable, Vatican says

By Delia Gallagher, CNN

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s condition is “serious” but stable, the Vatican said Thursday in an update on the former pontiff’s health.

“He is absolutely lucid and vigilant and today while his condition remains serious, the situation at the moment is stable,” Director of the Vatican Press Office Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

“Pope Francis renews his invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours,” Bruni added.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

