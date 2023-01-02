France offers free condoms to young people and free emergency contraception to all women

By Inke Kappeler and Joseph Ataman, CNN

Free condoms are now available to young people under the age of 26 at French pharmacies as part of what French President Emmanuel Macron has called “a small revolution in preventative healthcare.”

The new health strategy, which aims to curb the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among young people in France, came into place on New Year’s Day and was announced by Macron in December. It was initially aimed at those aged 18-25, but was later extended to minors.

Emergency contraception will also be available for free to all women without a prescription as of January 1, according to a tweet from government spokesperson Olivier Veran on Monday.

Since January 1, 2022, French women under the age of 26 already had access to free contraception. This included consultations with doctors or midwives and medical procedures associated with their chosen contraceptive.

The latest measures come as health authorities estimate that the rate of STDs in France increased by about 30% in 2020 and 2021, Reuters news agency reported.

“It’s a small revolution in preventative healthcare. It’s essential so that our young people protect themselves during sexual intercourse,” Macron said in December.

CNN's Jack Guy contributed reporting.