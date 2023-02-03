Skip to Content
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021

<i>Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>The man was spotted on Christmas Day 2021 wearing black clothes and a metal mask within the grounds of Windsor Castle
The man was spotted on Christmas Day 2021 wearing black clothes and a metal mask within the grounds of Windsor Castle

By Charlotte Banks, CNN

A British man has pleaded guilty to threatening to assassinate the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021, police have said.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including treason and possession of an offensive weapon, at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday following an investigation by the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

Two officers spotted Chail within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen was staying at the time, at around 8:10 a.m. on December 25, 2021, wearing black clothes and a metal mask, according to a statement issued by the police force.

Chail, who appeared at the trial via videolink from Broadmoor high-security psychiatric hospital, was carrying a crossbow “loaded with a bolt, with the safety catch off and ready to fire.” He told a police protection officer, “I am here to kill the Queen,” before being arrested, the UK’s PA Media news agency reported.

Chail was thought to have scaled the perimeter of the grounds with a nylon rope ladder beforehand.

He is understood to have sent a video to about 20 people “claiming he was going to attempt to assassinate the Queen.”

Chail was charged with the offenses on August 2, 2022 and is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on March 31, according to the Metropolitan Police statement.

London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command Commander Richard Smith said “this was an extremely serious incident.”

The police statement went on to say that prosecutors alleged Chail “harbored ill-feeling towards the British Empire for its past treatment of Indian people.”

Detectives found via surveillance video that Chail had also traveled to Windsor Castle two days before the incident on December 23, it added.

He had previously applied to join the Ministry of Defense Police and the Grenadier Guards to get close to the royal family, PA Media reported.

