Skip to Content
CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa
By
Published 1:06 AM

Georgia’s parliament formally revokes ‘foreign influence’ bill that sparked major protests

By Katya Krebs and Jorge Engels, CNN

Georgia’s parliament on Friday formally revoked a “foreign influence” bill that sparked major protests this week and an international outcry, according to the country’s public broadcaster First Channel.

Friday’s announcement came a day after the country’s ruling party announced it would scrap the proposed legislation, hours after tens of thousands of people rallied outside the Georgian parliament for a second night of protests. Senior officials in the US and the European Union also expressed concern over the bill.

The controversial legislation would have required organizations receiving 20% or more of their annual income from abroad to register as “foreign agents” or face heavy fines — a proposal that rights experts warned would pose a chilling effect to civil society in the country and damage its democracy.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content