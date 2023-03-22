Large ship tips over at port in Edinburgh, causing injuries

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

A large ship sitting in a dry dock was dislodged from its holding and partially tipped over in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Wednesday, leaving 25 people injured, emergency services said.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service told CNN that 15 patients were transported to local hospitals and a further 10 were treated and discharged at the scene of the accident at the Imperial Dock in Leith, a neighborhood in northern Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Police Division said its officers and other emergency services were at the site of the incident, which happened just before 8:30 a.m. local time.

Images from the scene identify the toppled ship as the Research Vessel Petrel.

The 76-meter (251-feet) ship was funded by the late Microsoft founder Paul Allen and became famous in recent years after discovering a number of long-lost shipwrecks. Its discoveries include the USS Hornet and the USS Lexington, two US aircraft carriers sunk by the Japanese during World War II.

However, the Petrel has been in long-term mooring since 2020, first in Florida and then in Scotland.

Deidre Brock, who represents Edinburgh North and Leith in the UK parliament, said on Twitter “strong winds” had dislodged the ship.

According to a Met Office observation, the area was hit by gale-strength wind gusts around the time of the incident.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.