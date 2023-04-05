Ukrainian President Zelensky begins visit to neighboring Poland

By Rob Picheta, Vasco Cotovio, Antonia Mortensen and Sviatlana Vlasova, CNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has crossed the border into Poland and begun an official visit to one of Kyiv’s closest allies.

Zelensky is expected at the Presidential Palace at 11:00 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) and the Ukrainian and Polish leaders are set to deliver a joint address in the evening, Marcin Przydacz, head of the Presidential Office of International Policy, told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

Unlike previous trips abroad since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky is traveling accompanied by his wife and the visit itself encompasses a fuller schedule.

During his visit, the Ukrainian leader will hold talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and sign bilateral agreements.

He will also meet with representatives of Polish businesses, volunteers and rescuers, and the mayors of cities bordering Ukraine.

Zelensky has entered Poland on his way to visits to the United States and Britain in recent months, but Wednesday’s trip marks his first dedicated stop in the country that has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees and led the way in pressing NATO partners to send Kyiv more military supplies.

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg indicated on Tuesday that Zelensky has also been invited to the alliance’s summit, taking place in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius in July.

“A strong independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area, and we look forward to meeting President Zelensky at our Vilnius summit in July,” Stoltenberg said.

