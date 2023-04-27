Iran’s Navy seizes Marshall Islands-flagged ship

By Hamdi Alkhshali

Iran’s Navy has seized an “offending Marshall Islands-flagged” ship in the Gulf of Oman, after it allegedly collided with an Iranian boat and attempted to flee the scene, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

“The seizure came after an unknown ship collided with an Iranian vessel last night on Wednesday in the Persian Gulf, causing several Iranian crew members to go missing and get injured,” Iran’s military said on Thursday.

It added that “the Iranian naval forces later intercepted the fleeing ship in the Gulf of Oman and directed it toward Iran’s coastal waters.”

The United States Navy confirmed in a statement earlier Thursday that Iran’s Navy had seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

“US 5th Fleet is monitoring the situation,” it said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.