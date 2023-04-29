Two dead in Russian village after Ukrainian shelling, local governor says

By Josh Pennington and Heather Chen, CNN

Two civilians have died in a village in Russia’s Bryansk region following Ukrainian shelling, according to a local governor.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk, said in a message on his Telegram channel early Sunday that a strike had “killed two civilians, unfortunately.”

One residential building had been completely destroyed and another two houses were partially damaged, he said.

“Response teams continue to work at the site,” Bogomaz added.

The news comes amid warnings from Ukraine that its preparations are almost complete for a spring counter-offensive that many experts believe could mark a pivotal moment in the conflict.

Bogomaz blamed the Ukrainian armed forces for the strikes in Bryansk, which he said had hit residential buildings in the village of Suzemka, in Syzemsky district.

The Bryansk region shares a border to its south with Ukraine and to its west with Belarus.

A video posted on Bogomaz’s Telegram channel shows people emerging from a damaged building at night.

A person can be heard on the video saying, “They pulled a woman out. They’re still checking for a kid. Not sure. Horrible.”

CNN has not independently verified the video.

