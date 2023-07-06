Seven children injured as car crashes into elementary school in Wimbledon, London

By Alex Hardie, CNN

(CNN) — A car has crashed into an elementary school in southwest London, leaving nine people injured, according to the city’s Metropolitan Police force, who described it as a “serious collision.”

Seven children and two adults were hurt in the incident in Wimbledon, officers said, adding that they are awaiting further updates on their conditions.

Officials have ruled out terrorism as a motive but are investigating further. The driver stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests as of yet, the Met added.

Police were called at 09:54 a.m. to reports that a car collided with a building at the primary school in Camp Road, the force said in a statement. The institution is a fee-paying girls’ school for pupils aged 4-11.

The prestigious Wimbledon tennis championships began in the neighborhood on Monday.

“Officers remain at the scene along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance,” the Met said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.