Two men executed in Iran over deadly attack on Shiraz shrine

(CNN) — Iran on Saturday executed two men it accused of carrying out a deadly attack on a shrine in Shiraz in October 2022, according to state-run news agency IRNA.

Iran’s Supreme Court had rejected an appeal filed for the two men, Mohammed Ramez Rashidi and Sayed Naeem Hashemi Qatali, IRNA quoted Fars Province Chief Prosecutor as saying.

Thirteen people were killed, and 40 others injured in the attack that took place at Shahcheragh Shrine in the city of Shiraz in southern Iran on October 26, 2022, according to IRNA.

The attack took place on a Wednesday evening, one of the busiest times for the shrine.

At the time, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack and released a statement on its affiliated Amaq news agency saying that one of its members “targeted groups of Sunni refusal infidels inside the shrine with his machine gun, causing the death of tens of them.”

The attack took place on the same day that clashes broke out throughout the country to mark 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being taken to a “re-education center” for apparently not wearing her hijab properly. It’s unclear if the attack was related to the protests.

Protests swept through the Islamic Republic following the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman.

