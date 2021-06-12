Chicago shooting leaves one dead, nine wounded

CNN - National

By Brad Parks and Chris Boyette, CNN

Police are looking for two gunmen in a shooting in Chicago early Saturday that sent 10 people to the hospital, where one woman died.

People were standing on a sidewalk in the city’s South Side when two men approached and opened fire, police said.

The woman who was killed, 29, was shot in the abdomen and left knee and pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Victims range in age from 23 to 46, police said. They were treated at hospitals and are in fair to good condition, according to police.