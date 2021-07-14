A car slammed into a home injuring a young girl, so a stranger jumped to action and saved her

CNN - National

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

A good Samaritan is being credited for being instrumental in saving the life of a little girl who was critically injured when a car struck her home in New Salem, New Hampshire.

Scott Demers told CNN affiliate WBZ that he was fixing the sprinklers a few doors down when he heard the commotion Saturday afternoon. A 2019 Acura RDX had crashed into a home with children inside, according to New Salem Police.

“The father came out of the house screaming that he just killed my little girl. I saw the blood squirting out of her neck, so I knew she was still with us,” Demers told WBZ.

When the car hit the mailbox it catapulted the mailbox through the home and it struck 5-year-old Giuliana Tutrone, her father Joseph Tutrone told WBZ.

“It went through my house, hit my daughter, went through the office door, went across our foyer, to the other side of the house,” Tutrone said.

“I was in complete panic … I didn’t know what to do.”

Demers had no previous medical experience, but he jumped into action in order to save her.

Demers took off his shirt and firmly pressed it against the wound.

“When the doctor came over, he asked me, let me see the neck. I said no way. It’s squirting. He said don’t move your hand at all,” Demers said.

Giuliana was then life flighted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where she underwent emergency surgery to repair the damage — including a broken jaw and several deep facial cuts. She is expected to make a full recovery and left the hospital Tuesday, according to the family.

“I don’t have the most inviting appearance sometimes,” Demers said. “Heroes don’t always wear capes, I guess.”

Police arrested the suspect, Scott Dowd, 37, Wednesday and charged him with first-degree assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Police said speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

He will be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court at a later date.

