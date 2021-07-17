A Mercedes once owned by U2’s Bono is going up for auction

CNN - National

By Rachel Trent, CNN

A Mercedes once owned by singer Bono of U2 is going up for auction Sunday.

Bono, whose birth name is Paul Hewson, bought the gray 1980 Mercedes 450 SEL to celebrate the success of U2’s first album, “Boy,” according to the auction’s website.

The four-door sedan, currently in the United Kingdom, has a classic look on the outside. But the inside is a different story.

The singer spent about $16,000 on the sound system and speakers, auctioneer Car & Classic notes, adding there was so much power that a fire extinguisher was needed to be kept in the car.

The interior was eventually retrimmed in a cow hide pattern throughout. The auctioneer did not say if that was a move by Bono.

While the 41-year-old luxury car does show some wear and tear, Car & Classic said the vehicle recently had a service and drives well. It touts the Mercedes S Class as a “title synonymous with luxury, safety and innovation.”

There is no pre-auction sale estimate on the auctioneer’s website, but it’s not expected to go cheap.

Earlier this year, a car driven by Paul Walker in the first two “Fast and Furious” movies was auctioned for $550,000, and a car given to Princess Diana by Prince Charles sold for more than $72,000.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.