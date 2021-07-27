Atlanta-area spa shooter pleads guilty to four of eight killings

CNN - National

By Maria Cartaya, Amara Walker and Angela Barajas, CNN

The man accused of fatally shooting eight people at three Atlanta-area spas in March pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the killings.

Robert Aaron Long was charged with murder in both Fulton and Cherokee counties in connection with the March 16 killings.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace told a judge Tuesday that Long wished to plead guilty.

The district attorney is recommending a life sentence, but the ultimate decision is up to the judge in the case.

Long faced 23 counts in the killings at Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth in the outskirts of Atlanta. Five people were shot, four fatally — Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, died from their injuries.

Two of the shootings were at spas across the street from each other in northeast Atlanta and the other happened about 30 miles away in Cherokee County to the northwest of the city.

Long faces an additional 19 counts in Fulton County where prosecutors will be pursuing the death penalty and enhanced hate crime charges.

Long was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, about 3 1/2 hours after the killings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.