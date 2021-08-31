Middle Tennessee is clawing its way out of devastation from recent flooding. It sits right in Ida’s crosshairs

CNN - National

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Middle Tennessee remains deep in recovery mode after last week’s deadly and destructive flooding, and it appears the remnants of Hurricane Ida will offer the area little quarter.

Now a tropical depression, Ida was near the Mississippi-Tennessee border early Tuesday, tracking toward Nashville. It is forecast to move through the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday before heading into the Lower Ohio Valley and then the northern Mid-Atlantic.

Paula Rumsey’s family in Waverly, Tennessee, met with FEMA on Monday to discuss relief from the last storm but also spent part of the day packing up things to evacuate the incoming rains. Last week’s storms washed through her family’s neighborhood last week.

“I’m just very thankful that they’re all alive,” Rumsey told CNN affiliate WSMV, as her mom, sister and brother packed their belongings and prepared to leave. “They’re talking about rain again tonight, and we will not be here.”

Christy Brewer, who lives down the street, had two things on her mind — finding any belongings that hadn’t been ruined and getting out of harm’s way — as she passed the rubble pile in front of her gutted home.

Packing the bed of a white pickup truck as she prepared to take her two sons to her mother’s house, she told WSMV, “God not again. Just trying to salvage what we can of our lives.”

Surveying the mess in her front yard, she grew emotional, telling the station, “This is devastating, to watch your lives go away in Dumpsters.”

Residents urged to have a plan

Ida’s remnants hit the western and central portions of the state late Monday, but the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has warned that Tuesday could bring “heavy rain and flash flooding … over the same areas as last weekend’s flood emergency.”

Adds the National Weather Service, “Severe weather cannot be ruled out overnight mainly south of I-40.”

Residents should already be making preparations: weighing the flood risk in their area, creating an evacuation plan and ensuring they have multiple means of receiving weather information, such as the ReadyTN app or a weather radio.

In Waverly, one of the hardest-hit Tennessee cities in the recent flooding, the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency was simultaneously offering grief counseling and barbecue for those impacted last week, while handing out tarps and bottled water to those bracing for the next deluge.

“Residents are encouraged to cover openings in damaged structures and secure their belongings in preparation for the incoming weather,” the county EMA said in a news release.

If there’s any silver lining to the storm presently headed toward the heart of Tennessee, it’s that this week’s rainwaters may be more forgiving than the last.

“According to the National Weather Service localized flooding will be possible but is not expected to be the magnitude of last week’s flooding,” Humphreys County EMA spokeswoman Grey Collier said in a news release.

Just five days ago, the agency announced it was suspending search efforts after identifying 20 people killed as a result of water topping the banks of area waterways and inundating the county. Among them were 7-month-old twins swept out of their father’s arms by floodwaters and a 55-year-old woman who livestreamed the flooding on her Facebook page.

“We’re sad that our count is now at 20, but we’re glad that our families now have the closure that they need to move on,” Waverly Police and Fire Chief Grant Gillespie said. “We no longer expect them to find any more victims, but we are still on standby if somebody is reported missing.”

Nowhere for the water to go

Ten miles east in McEwen, meteorologists measured more than 17 inches of rain on August 21 alone — which Krissy Hurley, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Nashville office, said amounted to roughly four months of rain in a single day. Meteorologists had originally predicted 6 inches of rain in the area, though higher totals were always a possibility.

“We were getting rainfall rates of 3 inches per hour for three hours straight,” she said. “It’s an unheard of, astronomical, type of statistic to see after the fact.”

Now, with no time to dry out, the ground remains wet as the storms spinning off Ida’s core threaten to bring 3 to 6 more inches of rain to the Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Central and Southern Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic. There may be isolated instances of heavier rain, meteorologists warn.

For Middle Tennessee, which is facing a National Weather Service warning of possible “considerable flash flooding,” the rain will continue into Wednesday, forecasters say.

That includes Hickman, Houston and Dickson counties, which were also hammered with high water last week. Like McEwen, Centerville also saw more than 17 inches of rain in one day, and an area outside the city of Dickson registered almost 14 inches.

National Guardsmen equipped with a Blackhawk helicopter and tactical vehicles were activated to assist in rescue efforts. The flooding pulled houses off their foundations and carried away automobiles and other belongings. Almost 300 homes were destroyed. Electricity and cell service were knocked out. Schools were rendered unusable.

“My house fell off the foundation while were still in it, so we had to break the window in the kitchen and crawl out of it and get up on the roof as fast as we could,” Casey Hipshire said, explaining that she, her husband and her 8-year-old son had to escape chest-high water that rushed into their McEwen home.

Ida has left similar destruction in Louisiana and Mississippi, washing out roads and leaving more than 1 million people without power. Officials say some in Louisiana, which Ida hit the hardest, may not have electricity for a month.

Compounding matters for those residents and others are temperatures expected to soar as high as 103 degrees — a stifling temperature with air conditioning, let alone without it.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, affecting more than 2 million people in southern Louisiana and Mississippi. Heat is the number one cause of weather-related fatalities in the US, the weather service says.

