Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeals ruling on mask mandates in schools

By Leyla Santiago, CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that stated the governor overreached and did not have the authority to ban school districts from implementing mask mandates without a parent opt-out.

The appeal says that “the filing in this Notice triggers an automatic stay pending review.”

Thirteen Florida school districts have now implemented a mask mandate, without a parent opt out, going against an earlier executive order by the governor.

