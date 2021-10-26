An Illinois officer was fatally shot as he approached a suspected stolen vehicle, authorities say

By Raja Razek, CNN

A 36-year-old Pontoon Beach, Illinois, police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning after attempting to approach a suspected stolen vehicle, the Illinois State Police said in a news release.

As officer Tyler Timmins approached the vehicle early Tuesday, a male suspect began firing at him, wounding the officer, the release said.

Timmins was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release stated. He had been a police officer in Madison County for 14 years, serving with three different police departments before joining the Pontoon Police Department in April 2020, the release said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting, the release added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Following news of Timmin’s death, Rep. Mike Bost posted on Facebook he was “devastated” to hear the Pontoon Beach community lost an officer in the line of duty.

“My prayers go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Bost wrote.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.