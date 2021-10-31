Start your week smart: Coronavirus, Alec Baldwin, World Series, Supreme Court, China

By Faith Karimi, CNN

It’s that time of the year — when pumpkin spice products are inescapable. Our connoisseurs tried out a random assortment of pumpkin spice stuff so you don’t have to. Some items surprised, disgusted or satiated them — for better or worse. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• At least 89% of vaccinated American adults will qualify for coronavirus booster shots.

• American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights this weekend, citing weather and staffing shortages.

• China and the United States are the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters. Here’s how they stack up.

• Alec Baldwin answered questions about guns on set and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

• The mother of siblings left in a home with their brother’s body says she checked on them biweekly.

The week ahead

Sunday

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the set of the “Rust” film in New Mexico, will be laid to rest at a private funeral. Only family and close friends will attend — with a public memorial set for a later date.

Monday

Jury selection starts in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Defense lawyers maintain he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two protesters last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A judge has said the men he shot can potentially be referred to at his trial as “rioters” or “looters” — not victims.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases challenging the Texas abortion law that bans the procedure in most cases after six weeks. One case was filed by abortion providers, the other by the Justice Department. Both argue that the law conflicts with Roe v. Wade.

The names of jurors in the Derek Chauvin murder trial will be released after a petition by the media. In a CNN exclusive, seven jury members said their verdict in the death of George Floyd — the most important trial of the Black Lives Matter era — was based solely on the evidence.

Tuesday

Vaccine advisers for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to make a recommendation on the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Then the CDC director will make the agency’s recommendation — and we could see shots in arms for this age group as soon as Wednesday.

Photos of the week

Boji is an industrious pup who uses public transportation to get around in Istanbul. Local officials started tracking his commutes via a microchip and a phone app and were amazed at his resourcefulness. Here’s a look at 37 moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

It’s spooky movie week!

Time to bust out the popcorn, turn off the lights and turn on movies high on gore and suspense. CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez breaks down which streaming service is treating Halloween right. (Spoiler alert: Grab the eggs. Netflix is the equivalent of the house that keeps its porch light off.)

What’s happening in sports

Braves vs. Astros

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from a World Series title — and are keeping alive the possibility they could clinch it in front of a home crowd. Game 5 is tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Quiz time!

US President Joe Biden is in Europe for his second major foreign trip. What was his first stop on the tour?

A. Paris

B. Rome

C. Glasgow

D. Munich

Play “Total Recall,” CNN’s weekly news quiz, to see if you’re correct!

Play me off

It’s noisy out there

This NASA compilation of sounds from space is creepy and interesting.

