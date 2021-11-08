Trained paramedic shot and wounded by Kyle Rittenhouse testifies he thought teenager was an active shooter

By Eric Levenson, CNN

A trained paramedic shot and wounded last year by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, testified Monday that he pulled out his own firearm because he believed Rittenhouse was an active shooter.

Gaige Grosskreutz said he unholstered his handgun as a crowd followed Rittenhouse, who had just shot another man. Rittenhouse fell to the ground and fired several times at people who confronted him, so Grosskreutz put his hands in the air, videos show.

He then saw Rittenhouse rerack his weapon — a motion that loads it for gunfire — and so moved to defend himself, he testified.

“Reracking the weapon in my mind meant that the defendant pulled the trigger while my hands were in the air, but the gun didn’t fire, so by reracking the weapon I inferred the defendant wasn’t accepting my surrender,” he testified.

Yet Grosskreutz didn’t — or couldn’t — pull the trigger, he said.

“I was never trying to kill the defendant. In that moment I was trying to preserve my own life, but doing so while taking the life of another is not something I am capable or comfortable doing.”

“That’s not the kind of person I am,” he added.

The testimony, delivered as prosecutors played videos of Grosskreutz’s movements that night in August 2020, came at the start of the second week of trial for Rittenhouse, who fired an AR-15-style weapon eight times amid protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, fatally shot an unarmed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, in a parking lot and then tried to flee. A crowd followed his movements and Rittenhouse then shot twice at an unarmed unknown individual, fatally shot an unarmed Anthony Huber, 26, and shot and wounded an armed Grosskreutz, now 27.

Now 18, Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree attempted intentional homicide — the latter of which for wounding Grosskreutz.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his defense attorney said he fired only in self-defense.

The prosecution has called 15 witnesses so far, including police, witnesses and armed men out in Kenosha that night.

Grosskreutz was shot in right bicep

Grosskreutz, 27, testified that he was a trained paramedic and had helped provide first aid at about 75 demonstrations during that summer’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

He traveled to Kenosha on August 25, 2020, because he felt his experience and knowledge would be helpful. He wore a hat reading “paramedic” and brought medical supplies and his firearm, which he said he carried with him every day. He admitted his concealed carry license had expired and he had not renewed it.

He said he treated about 10 people that night, including one who had a serious cut after being hit by a rubber bullet.

That night, after he heard gunshots, Grosskreutz said he ran toward the origin and came upon Rittenhouse, who was running away. “What are you doing? You shot somebody? Who’s shot?” Grosskreutz asked, video shows. Rittenhouse responded, “I’m going to the police,” the video shows, but at the time Grosskreutz believed he had said “I’m working with the police.”

Coupled with an earlier interaction with another armed man, Grosskreutz thought the comment was odd and noteworthy, so he continued to follow Rittenhouse, leading to the shooting.

Rittenhouse shot him in the right bicep, and he lost the majority of it, he testified.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.