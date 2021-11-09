Ghislaine Maxwell denied another request to be released on bail ahead of trial

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

A federal judge has denied Ghisaline Maxwell’s latest request to be released ahead of her November 29 trial on bail.

The request cited the “humiliating circumstances” that Maxwell and her legal team must face for visits. Her attorney said she is subject to physical and emotional abuse by correction officers, poor and unsanitary living conditions, insufficient nutrition, difficulty reviewing millions of legal documents and sleep deprivation.

US District Judge Alison Nathan denied the request Tuesday and determined that Maxwell “has adequate access to legal counsel and legal mail in order to prepare for trial.” Nathan also directed the government, Bureau of Prisons and the US Marshals Service to take “all available measures” to ensure Maxwell has sufficient rest, nutrition and comfort to ensure she is able to prepare for her trial.

Maxwell is charged by New York federal prosecutors with conspiracy and enticing minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and the transportation of minors to engage in criminal sexual activity for allegedly grooming and recruiting underage girls from 1994 through 1997.

She is also being charged with sex trafficking of a minor from 2001 to 2004, in addition to one count of sex trafficking conspiracy.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Questionnaires have been passed out to prospective jurors last week.

They will see a brief recorded video of Judge Nathan issuing instructions. A first round of questioning prospective jurors individually will occur November 16, a process the media will be permitted to see.

The final pool of 50 to 60 prospective jurors will share their Covid-19 vaccination status with the court for social-distancing planning, but it will not be factored into the jury selection.

The final examination of prospective jurors to empanel a jury likely will not occur until November 29, Nathan said.

