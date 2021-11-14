5 inmates, including 2 murder suspects, escape from county jail in Georgia, officials say

By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Five inmates, including two accused of murder, escaped from a south Georgia jail on Friday night and remain at large Sunday, according the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI issued a Blue Alert after the five escaped from the Pulaski County Jail shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday and stole a white 2015 KIA Sedona van from the parking lot. The van’s Georgia license plate reads CMP8628.

The inmates were identified as Tyree Williams Jr., Dennis Penix Jr., Brandon Pooler, Tyres Jackson and Lewis Evans III, according to the GBI.

All five inmates have a history of violent crimes and are armed with two tasers, the GBI says.

Two of the men are facing murder charges, officials add.

Authorities are asking the public not to approach the individuals. Anyone who sees them should call 911, the GBI said.

