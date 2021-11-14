The 9-year-old boy injured at the Astroworld Festival has died, family attorney says, bringing the death toll to 10



Amir Vera

The 9-year-old boy who was injured at the Astroworld Festival died Sunday, according to family attorney Ben Crump.

The death toll from the chaotic concert now stands at 10. Funeral services for some of the victims began over the weekend as dozens of lawsuits have been filed over the tragedy.

The boy, identified as Ezra Blount by his family, had been in a medically induced coma in an attempt to overcome brain, liver and kidney trauma, according to a statement from Crump.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer,” the statement from Crump said.

Bernon Blount previously told CNN his grandson was in Houston to see “his favorite artist” and attended the concert with his father, Treston Blount.

Concertgoers were crushed, trampled and struggled to breathe as the packed crowd surged toward an outdoor stage when rapper and headliner Travis Scott started performing.

“When my son went to the concert, he had my grandson on his shoulder,” Blount said. “All the people pushed in and he could not breathe so he ended up passing out because of all the pressure that was being applied to his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell off his shoulder and fell into the crowd.”

When Bernon’s son came to, Ezra had already been taken to Texas Children’s Hospital as a John Doe.

“They did not know anything about him, his name or anything because he got separated from my son,” Bernon said.

Blount said Ezra “had cardiac arrest which damaged his heart.” The boy also had damage to his liver and lungs and had swelling in his brain, Blount said. CNN was not previously able to independently confirm Ezra’s medical status with the hospital.

The family is “devastated because this was supposed to be a father-son outing for them to bond and it has turned into something horrible and tragic,” Blount previously said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also offered his condolences and shared the news of Ezra’s passing on his Twitter account Sunday.

“I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra.”

CNN has reached out to the Harris County medical examiner’s office and the Blount family. CNN has also reached out to Travis Scott’s team for comment, as well as other defendants in a lawsuit filed by the Blount family accusing organizers of negligence.

Details emerge of an event in chaos

Additional information from fire and police officials at the festival reveal a situation that grew increasingly dangerous before and during Scott’s set. Ambulances transported a handful of injured concertgoers to the hospital that morning and afternoon, according to Houston Fire Department logs.

Shortly before 5 p.m the Houston Police Department reported “dangerous crowd conditions” at one stage. Eight minutes before Scott took the stage at 9 p.m., more than 260 people had already been treated, according to the logs, which did not specify the type of treatment. And a 9:18 p.m. entry noted a “crush injury.”

Less than half an hour into Scott’s performance, the log states: “This is when it all got real.”

“Multiple people trampled, passed out at front of stage” at 9:33 p.m, police reported. Minutes later, a police operator reported five 911 calls about “unconscious persons in crowd. Report of possible CPR.”

At least one police officer reported the main stage compromised about 9:11 p.m., the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday, citing emergency radio chatter.

The audio included reports of breached barricades, people jumping gates, and breathing and cardiac problems, the newspaper reported. The radio chatter continued until 10:15 p.m., the Chronicle reported. CNN has reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.

It is unclear what Scott saw from the stage and whether he was aware of the crowd conditions, but he continued to perform until about 10:10 p.m. That was after officials declared the concert a “mass casualty event,” according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña last Saturday.

Scott did not know of the mass casualty declaration until the following morning, his lawyer said Friday.

“That never got to Travis, that never got to Travis’s crew,” attorney Ed McPherson told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Scott has said he was devastated by the tragedy, adding that he will cover all funeral costs for the victims as well as help fund mental health support for those affected.

A slew of lawsuits have been filed against Scott, the festival organizer and others involved by the families of the victims and the survivors. Crump, along with a coalition of Houston lawyers, announced Friday they represent more than 200 victims who attended the festival and have filed more than 90 lawsuits in Harris County Civil Court against promoter Live Nation and others involved in the fatal event.

Live Nation said November 6 it was “heartbroken” over Astroworld and is cooperating with authorities as they investigate why the event turned deadly. Last week, the company said it was “working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff” by providing mental health counseling and will help with hospital costs.

