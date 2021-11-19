The Kansas City Chiefs will provide a lifetime of medical and financial support to young victim in crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid

By David Close, CNN

The NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs have reached a financial agreement with the family of the 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid.

According to a joint statement by the Chiefs and the family’s attorneys, the team will provide the girl, Ariel Young, with “world-class medical care and long-term financial stability” for the “rest of her life.”

“Over the last several months, representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ariel Young and Ariel’s family have worked together, alongside medical experts, to develop a plan to take care of Ariel — both now, and for the rest of her life,” the statement said.

“The Chiefs and Ariel’s attorney, Tom Porto, announce today that the parties have finalized a comprehensive care plan that provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability.”

“Ariel’s recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day,” it added. “Earlier this fall, she attended her first day of school.”

Ariel suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas in the three-vehicle crash on February 4 when Kansas City, Missouri, police said a Chevrolet Impala was disabled on the ramp of Interstate 435. The driver had called family members for assistance, per police, and family members arrived and parked their vehicle south of the disabled car.

A Dodge Ram truck allegedly driven by Reid struck both vehicles, sending two children, including Ariel, to the hospital.

Reid was driving his truck at nearly 84 mph less than two seconds before the crash, per the Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor’s office, and a post-accident test showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at .113.

Reid pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated in June. According to CNN affiliate KSHB, his trial date is set for April 18, 2022.

The Chiefs initially placed Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, on administrative leave after the crash. The team did not sign him to a new contract following their loss in Super Bowl LV.

