At least one person shot at Durham, North Carolina, shopping mall, city council member says

Police in Durham, North Carolina are reporting a shooting incident at a shopping mall on the south side of the city on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

At least one person has been shot at The Streets at Southpoint, according to city council member Mark-Anthony Middleton, who spoke with the police chief Patrice Andrews, who was en route to the scene.

“I can confirm that at least one person has been shot at Southpoint Mall,” he said. “We know there are a lot of people out there for Black Friday. We have no information yet on the condition of the victim or apprehension of a shooter.”

Police tweeted the mall will be closed as they investigate the shooting.

“There is no further threat at the mall,” they said.

Before fleeing the scene, two eyewitnesses at the mall told CNN they heard multiple gunshots. Darian Harrington told CNN he was getting his shoes cleaned near the Victoria’s Secret at the mall.

“All of a sudden I saw people running, and I didn’t think anything of it, so I froze,” he said.

Then, he says he heard multiple gunshots very close by.

“I immediately headed for the first exit I could find,” he said. “I just start seeing people bolting out from every direction.”

Hadley Connell told CNN she, too, heard multiple shots being fired while she and her fiancé sat in the food court on the second floor.

“The gun sounds were followed by what sounded like a wave of rain on a tin roof as everyone started screaming, running, and pushing each other,” Connell said.

“We ran toward the mall bathrooms near the food court as people were stampeding, and a few security guards started to realize what was happening,” she said. “The security directed us down an employee hallway and stairwell as they tried to help the elderly and people with children get out of the building. We then ran to the other side of the mall complex parking lot, and we’re stuck in our parking space as everyone tries to evacuate.”

A Nordstrom employee told CNN affiliate WRAL he heard six gunshots and then a lot of people came running his way. The man said he was near the gunfire but couldn’t distinguish what direction it was coming from.

Aerial video from WRAL showed a parking lot almost complete full of vehicles of shoppers at the mall for Black Friday sales.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the mall area at this time, according to Middleton, as the situation is fluid.

