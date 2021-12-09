Stockton, California, police fatally shot an armed man who charged at them at a police station, the chief says

By Stella Chan, CNN

Officers in Stockton, California, fatally shot an armed man Wednesday night as he charged toward them in the parking lot of a police department building, the police chief said.

The man “was armed with a handgun and was continually firing the gun — walking — it appears mostly up in the air but also could have fired toward some of the vehicles and other things in this front lot,” Police Chief Eric Jones said Wednesday in a news conference.

“He continued to walk around with the firearm for a bit and then put himself onto the ground, still armed with the handgun, and suddenly got up and charged, almost sprinted toward the officers still armed with the handgun,” he said. “That’s when officers were forced to open fire, and the adult male was declared deceased at the scene.”

Six officers responded from the front entrance of the police operations building, and five fired shots at the suspect after ordering him to drop the gun, Jones said.

The incident comes as police use of force remains under scrutiny nationwide. The Stockton officers’ actions are under investigation by agencies including the state Department of Justice and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office, the chief said. CNN has reached out to those agencies and to the police department.

‘I have not seen anything like this,’ chief says

Police have not released the slain man’s identity. He had parked his car near the police station around 8:30 p.m. local time.

“It’s too early to determine motive; we don’t exactly know that. That will certainly be part of the investigation: find out if there was anything left behind as to what he may have been motivated about. So, it’s too early to say,” Jones said.

“All officers are ok,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

Jones was somber as he reflected on the day’s events.

“I have not seen anything like this. I’ve been here nearly 30 years with Stockton PD, nearly 10 years as police chief, and for somebody to come right into the police department like this and fire the weapon and charge right at the officers with the weapon is very unique,” he said.

“But I will say, unfortunately, we are seeing more cases like this, not just in our area — whether it be ambushes or assaults on police officers or the buildings, the operations buildings — we’ve been seeing an increase of this nationally. It’s extremely concerning, and it just shows the dangers of being a police officer,” Jones said.

Just hours earlier, the department held a plaque dedication ceremony for Officer Jimmy Inn, who was fatally shot in May while responding to a domestic violence call.

