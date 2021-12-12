Who will be this year’s CNN Hero of the Year? Watch tonight to find out

By CNN Staff

Celebrities and musicians will converge on the Museum of Natural History in New York City tonight to honor everyday people who are making the world a better place.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa will co-host the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, starting at 8 p.m. ET. They will be joined by celebrities including “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler, singer Josh Groban, “Claws” star Niecy Nash and singer Aloe Blacc, who will perform.

Here are three ways you can be a part of tonight’s annual CNN Heroes event:

1. Watch

Tune in to watch this two-hour live televised event tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español or on CNNgo, the online streaming platform available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV.

2. Contribute

CNN has partnered with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s honorees. You can learn more about each of this year’s top 10 CNN Heroes and make an online donation to their nonprofit organizations right here, and Subaru will match those donations up to $50,000 per person.

3. Get inspired

Do you know someone in your community doing amazing things to make the world a better place? Keep an eye on CNN.com/heroes and consider nominating that person as a CNN Hero in 2022! You can also visit that website to read more about many of the 350 past CNN Heroes who have helped over 55 million people in all 50 US states and more than 110 countries around the world.

