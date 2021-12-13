Chicago City Council set to vote on $2.9 million settlement for woman who police found naked when they broke open door of wrong home

By Steve Almasy and Raja Razek, CNN

The Chicago City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a proposed $2.9 million settlement for Anjanette Young, who was found naked and distraught during a mistaken police raid in 2019, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“The Finance Committee today voted unanimously to advance this to the full City Council. It is $2.9 million, and obviously I’m comfortable with it, but importantly my understanding is Ms. Young and her counsel are also comfortable with it and then it will go to the City Council floor on Wednesday,” Lightfoot said.

Keenan J. Saulter, an attorney for Young, said by email: “We have reached an agreement with the City, which is subject to the approval of the entire City Council.”

In December 2020, Lightfoot released body camera footage from the officers involved in the encounter.

Police broke open Young’s door in February 2019 expecting to find a felon armed with a handgun. Instead, they found only Young, a nurse just home from work who was naked and appeared extremely upset as officers swarmed into her home.

One officer handcuffed and covered her, though her front was still exposed, and another brought her a blanket within about a minute. She was covered or partially covered for 12 minutes until an officer brought her to the bathroom to get dressed.

Videos show Young distraught through the ordeal as she tries to tell officers they have the wrong home.

“We all saw that horrific video. We all saw the way in which she was treated,” Lightfoot added. “I think it is a good thing that this matter is resolved.”

In March 2021, city officials unveiled a series of proposals to reform the city’s policy and procedures on search warrants in the fallout of the botched raid.

