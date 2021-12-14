Cornell University shuts down Ithaca campus after surge of nearly 500 Covid-19 cases detected

By Elizabeth Stuart, CNN

Cornell University is shutting down its Ithaca, New York, campus and moving to “alert level red” after what the school described as a “rapid spread” of Covid-19 among students.

There were 469 active student cases as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Cornell’s online Covid dashboard, and an overall positivity rate of 3.01% for the week of December 6, among the students tested.

President Martha Pollack said that the university’s Covid-19 lab team detected evidence of the Omicron variant “in a significant number of Monday’s positive student samples.”

As of result, all final exams for the end of the semester will be moved online, all activities and athletics are canceled and the libraries are closed, Pollack wrote in a letter to the student body posted Tuesday.

Pollack emphasized that the move to shut down campus with just a few days left of the semester is out of an abundance of caution.

“While I want to provide reassurance that, to date, we have not seen severe illness in any of our infected students, we do have a role to play in reducing the spread of the disease in the broader community,” Pollack said.

Cornell’s last day of classes was December 7 and its final exam period is scheduled from December 11-18, according to its online academic calendar.

